A man is dead in Chesterfield after what police believe was an accidental shooting. (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly man is dead after what police believe was an accidental drowning in Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 24300 block of Pear Orchard Road just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 for a report of a person in the water outside. The victim was a man in his 90’s, police believe he lived in the home where the drowning took place.

A lawnmower was found at the scene. Police are still working to determine what took place, but they believe the man may have been mowing the lawn in the backyard when he fell down an embankment next to a pond behind the home and into the water.

This incident is still under investigation by Chesterfield Police.