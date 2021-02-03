Elected leaders from Chesterfield, Powhatan, Colonial Heights send message on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Elected officials from Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights released a video on Tuesday addressing the vaccine rollout in the area. The three communities comprise the Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District.

In the video, leaders expressed concern with the state’s current efforts to vaccinate residents — using data not currently indicative of Virginia’s progress — and made it clear that the local health district had no role in how many vaccines the locality was given each week.

Data used in the video message to depict Virginia’s vaccine progress was not accurate at the time of the video’s release. Karin Carmack, the chair of the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors states in the video that Virginia ranks 49th for vaccine distribution, saying the state “has effectively failed to operationalize the vaccination efforts for all Virginians.”

The CDC data on Wednesday, Feb. 3, shows that Virginia ranks 11th out of the 50 states for vaccine distribution, which applies to amount of vaccines received by the state.

As for number of vaccines given or administered by the state, Virginia ranks 11th.

When leveling the playing field and looking at rates per 100,000 people, Virginia still ranks 11th for vaccines administered and ranks 28th for vaccines distributed.

Carmack also addresses concerns about gaps between Virginia’s number of vaccines distributed and administered, saying the state had only used 45% of their current vaccine supply. Virginia had previously been experiencing data backlogs and concerns about second dose supplies but is now closer to closing the gap between vaccines available and vaccines used.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has administered 67% of their share of vaccinations.

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Holland reminds residents that state and local vaccine demand is still higher than the supply. Saying that there is a limited number of vaccines nationwide.

Colonial Heights Mayor Greg Kochuba explains that the Chesterfield Health District does not determine the amount of vaccines they have each week, instead the state is in charge of distribution to the health districts.

State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula has previously stated that vaccinations are distributed solely based on health district population numbers given by the U.S. Census.

In the video, Holland explains that the governor is welcoming local support including materials and manpower to aid in vaccine administration. Carmack follows up on Holland’s section of the video by stating that Powhatan County has been ready to administer vaccines to residents for months. Offering up the message, “We are here to help, let us know what we can do, let’s work together to figure this out.”

Kochuba recognizes that many local residents, including teachers returning to classrooms, are scared by the lack of vaccines. As Virginians continue waiting, he recommends continuing to follow health and safety guidelines including wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing.