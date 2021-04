CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four was displaced Thursday night after an electrical fire broke out in their home in Chesterfield County.

The fire started in the AC window unit sometime before 9:30 p.m. According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, the fire at the N. Pinetta Drive home was small and under control quickly.

No one was hurt during the fire. Family members are helping the four people impacted.