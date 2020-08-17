Eleven roads remain closed following flooding in Chesterfield, Prince George counties

Flooding on N. Pinetta Drive in Midlothian on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Photo from Meghan McGehee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Eleven roads remain closed in the region Monday afternoon following weekend flooding, said the Virginia Department of Transportation in a media release. That’s a significant decrease for the more than 40 roads that were closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The remaining closed roads are located in Chesterfield and Prince George counties where rain totals were the highest. VDOT expects the remaining roads to reopen in two or three days.

“As water continues to recede and final inspections are made, crews will be reopening roads once they are determined safe for travel,” explained VDOT in a statement.

Two roads, however, require long-term repairs and will remain closed until further notice. Spring Run Road over Third Branch, in Chesterfield County, and Heritage Road over Mike Run, in Prince George County, will remain closed.

VDOT also reminds drivers to follow barriers and signage closing roads as they indicate that the road has not been determined safe for travel, and to avoid driving through standing water.