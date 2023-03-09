CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and Virginia Department of Energy are working to mitigate a smoldering coal refuse pile in the Winterpock area of Chesterfield.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, the Department of Emergency Communications has received several reports of a smell that is being caused by a smoldering coal refuse pile from historic coal mining in the Winterpock area.

The fire department, as well as the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency are all surveying the site to determine the best way to mitigate the situation.

The fire department says that despite the smell, they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the health or safety of people living nearby and that they are continuing to monitor the situation.