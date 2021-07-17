Equal justice group rallies at Chesterfield courthouse on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of a group striving for equal justice in the judicial system, education, housing, health care and economic opportunities held a rally Saturday morning at the Chesterfield County courthouse.

The Chesterfield Collaborative for Equal Justice gathered with about 40 people to make their voices heard.

Photo: Tim Corley/8News

Those in attendance heard from speakers who support efforts for equal treatment under the law in all aspects of life for minorities.

“United we stand, divided we fall. So we want to bring everybody together, and we want to be the voice for Chesterfield County,” said Dr. Shedrick McCall, co-founder of the Chesterfield Collaborative for Equal Justice.