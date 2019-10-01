Estranged wife of man who plead guilty in Chesterfield abduction, car theft says ‘it’s a relief’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who once appeared on America’s Most Wanted is facing life in prison in Virginia.

Michael E. Moore abducted a woman outside an assisted living facility in Chesterfield County in January. He was arrested in Florida months ago and could soon face prison time.

Police said the victim was helping 46-year-old Michael E. Moore at a business office in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2019. He then allegedly grabbed the woman, bound her wrists and ankles and covered her mouth while holding her gunpoint.

Moore left the victim unharmed at the business, but stole her 2018 Nissan Versa, police said. His estranged wife said Tuesday she’s relieved to see the plea deal has led to four felony convictions and that he could face life in prison.

“Now, I know they have him on lock and key now. So, I don’t have to worry anymore, it’s a relief,” Amanda Moore told 8News in a sit-down interview.

RELATED: ‘I broke down at first’: Estranged wife of man arrested in Florida standoff speaks

On Monday, M. Moore pleaded guilty to four charges connected to the January incident: one count of carjacking, two counts of using a firearm in connection with a felony and one count of abduction.

A. Moore told 8News she feels like a new chapter is starting in her life without him.

“I can’t believe that somebody I knew, that we were close, could do something like that but I am just so glad it is over, I am safe, I got out,” A. Moore said.

A. Moore told 8News she hopes the sentencing hearing will bring her peace of mind.

“He’s not gonna get out, I don’t have to look over my shoulder, I don’t have to worry about him coming after me or my son anymore,” A. Moore said. “Him put away for a long, long time. I don’t want him to ever get out, even on good behavior.”

Linwood Wells Jr., M. Moore’s attorney, says by pleading guilty Moore is fully accepting his responsibility for the actions and that mental health issues, along with Moore’s good character, will be brought up during sentencing in January.

LATEST STORIES: