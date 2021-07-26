Ettrick Elementary School in Chesterfield holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday to celebrate the completion of the new Ettrick Elementary School in Chesterfield.

“This is a guaranteed ‘Wow!’” said Dr. Merv Daugherty, superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools. “Working together, we have accomplished something great for our children and community. Let’s never forget that our schools are community buildings.”

The construction of the school was approved in 2013 and had a budget of $33.76 million. An announcement from CCPS said the project was completed under budget and on time.

Ettrick Elementary School (Photo: Chesterfield County Public Schools)

The new Elementary School is located in the southern part of the county in the Matoca District.

The original building had been in service since the 1920s. The project for the new school broke ground in Oct. 2019. The elementary school is 95,990 square feet big and has a capacity for 750 students.

The school will be open to students on Aug. 23, 2021.