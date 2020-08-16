Evacuation order lifted for area downstream of Falling Creek

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The evacuation order for residents living downstream from Falling Creek was lifted today around 1:45 p.m. According to a press release from the county, the water levels at the Falling Creek dam have decreased this morning and residents are now free to return to their homes.

Yesterday evening more than 150 residences near Falling Creek dam were evacuated.

There is less rain today but many roads and intersections in Chesterfield County are still closed. Residents are urged to plan ahead when traveling today and to avoid all road closures and barriers.

Chesterfield County says residents should not swim, kayak or boat in any waterways in the county because the currents from the floodwaters can carry debris and wildlife.

According to the press release, Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey issued a local emergency declaration Saturday after portions of the county received more than 7 inches of rainfall in less than a 24-hour period.

An emergency allows for the immediate activation of the county’s Emergency Operations Center,. The county is able to deploy additional employees and resources to address and monitor weather conditions, infrastructure and take additional safeguards to protect people.

