CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County wants to answer residents’ questions about the upcoming bond referendum.

The county is holding a series of meetings to let people know ‘where the money will go,’ if they answer yes to the referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.

One of the meetings will be held at 6 p.m. tonight at Midlothian Middle School on the Midlothian Turnpike.

Voting yes to the referendum would give millions of dollars in bonds to schools, parks, libraries and public safety. The referendum would give the county the ability to borrow $540 million for projects that are planned to be set into motion over the next ten years.

Around $375 million would go to Chesterfield County Public Schools for seven projects that would replace three elementary schools, one middle school and the building of a new high school.

The county also plans to expand Thomas Dale High School.

More than $81 million will go to public safety, more than $45 million to libraries and a little over $38 million of the bonds will go to improve parks and recreation if the referendum passes.

Deputy County Administrator for finance, Matt Harris, said Chesterfield chose a public referendum because it was the most cost-effective option. He said if the referendum passes, the debt could be paid with existing taxes and there are no new taxes associated with that.

There are four more meetings after tonight’s, and two of them are virtual.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Midlothian Middle School, 13501 Midlothian Turnpike

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Facebook Live

Monday, Sept. 19 – Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road

Monday, Oct. 17 – Facebook Live

The county said the question will read like this on the November ballot:

“Shall the County of Chesterfield, Virginia, contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum amount of Five Hundred Forty Million Dollars ($540,000,000) to provide funds to finance various capital improvement projects for (1) public school system purposes, (2) public safety purposes, (3) public library purposes and (4) parks and recreation purposes?”

What will the money go towards?

School Facilities, Subtotal: $375 million

Project Funding AM Davis Elementary School Replacement $40 million Bensley Elementary School Replacement $42 million New Western 360 Area Elementary School $43 million Midlothian Middle School Replacement

Note: $50 million funded via other sources, a total cost of $100 million $50 million* New Western 360 Area High School $135 million Grange Hall Elementary Replacement $43 million Thomas Dale High School Expansion $22 million

Public Safety Facilities, Subtotal: $81.1 million

Project Funding Chester Fire and EMS Station Replacement $12.3 million Ettrick Fire and EMS Station Replacement $12.3 million Clover Hill Fire and EMS Station Expansion/Renovation $9.3 million Dutch Gap Fire and EMS Station Expansion/Renovation $8.1 million Stonebridge Area Police Station $8.8 million Western Hull Street Police Station $10.1 million Chester Police Station $10.1 million Westchester Police Station $10.1 million

Libraries, Subtotal: $45.7 million

Project Funding Enon Library Replacement $17 million Ettrick-Matoaca Library Expansion $12.2 million New Western Hull Street Library $16.5 million

Parks and Recreation, Subtotal: $38.2 million