CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wondered what Christmas looked like for Virginians from centuries ago? Now you can take a journey through Christmases past at Henricus Historical Park this weekend.

Learn what Christmas was like between the 17th and 20th centuries as you wander through one of the oldest English settlements in North America, which will be decorated in festive greenery. Attendees will even receive a greeting from Father Christmas.

The “Christmas through the Centuries” event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 8 p.m. at Henricus Historical Park, located at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children between 5 and 12 years old. The event is free for Henricus members.