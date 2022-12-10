CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — We are well into the holiday season, and many homes are lit up and decorated for the occasion. Now, you can make sure you’re not missing out on the best light displays in Chesterfield County with an online map.

This year, the county is sharing a map featuring homes throughout the area with light displays and decorations you won’t want to miss. From Midlothian to Woodlake to Chester, there is plenty to see all over the county.

Snowflakes mark the spot for the best-decorated homes in Chesterfield County this holiday season. Credit: Chesterfield County/Google Maps.

You can view the mobile-friendly map here and use it as you drive through your own personal light tour. You can also share your favorite decorations with the county or suggest a house for the map on Facebook.