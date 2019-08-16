9 people exposed to ‘white powdery substance’ at Chesterfield County Jail sent to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several Chesterfield County Jail deputies and staff members were sent to various hospitals Thursday night after they were exposed to an unknown white substance during a “shake down” in the transit area of the jail. In total, nine people were taken for evaluation.

Emergency crews were called to the Chesterfield County Jail, located at the 6900 block of Mimms Drive, for a EMS call just before 9 p.m. According to a Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard, a routine search for contraband was being conducted in the transit area – where new inmates are processed – Thursday night.

Sometime during that search, deputies were exposed to a white powdery substance. The deputies experienced light headiness and skin rashes, a release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

None of the inmates showed any symptoms, Leonard added.

The Sheriff’s Office said that six deputies and three nurses were exposed and taken to the hospital for evaluation and observation. The nine staff members were sent to various hospitals — VCU Medical Center, Chippenham and Johnston Willis — and “appear to be in good condition,” the release said.

Emergency response crews, including HAZMAT, remain at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.