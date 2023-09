CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fall Festival at the Eppington Plantation has been canceled because of forecasted inclement weather.

The festival — scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 — was canceled due to predicted rain over the weekend.

Looking ahead toward future events at Eppington, the spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation said planning is in the works for an open house later in the fall, which will include tours of the property.