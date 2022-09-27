File photo of children at a trunk or treat in Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More Halloween fun is coming to Chesterfield.

The First Annual Fall Festival Trunk-or-Treat Car Show at the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center will be taking place at 12211 Iron Bridge Road in Chester on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly, free event will include a DJ, a 50/50 raffle, a bake sale and food trucks. The children’s activities planned include trunk or treating, a bouncy house, a petting zoo and prizes as well as lots of treats including cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones. Kids are encouraged to come in costume.

Organizers will give trophies for the best classic and new cars. Children can vote on their favorites n their own category. The fee for classic vehicle owners to participate is $25 for cars and $15 for motorcycles.

The event is a fundraiser by the Chesterfield Rotary and the Chesterfield Food Bank to support that organization as well as the Chester YMCA.