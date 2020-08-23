Family and friends hold vigil for stabbing victim in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family and friends of Antwan Bowers lit candles and adorned masks and t-shirts with his face on them Saturday night to reminisce and grieve together. The 30-year-old died on Monday night after he was stabbed several times.

Investigators discovered Bowers in a yard in Ettrick, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The vigil was held in the Ettrick area where the stabbing occured.

Bowers cousin tells us he was a loving father and will be missed dearly. The family is holding a viewing and a funeral on Friday.

Chesterfield Police have identified a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

