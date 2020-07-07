Family displaced, 1 treated for smoke inhalation after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of five is without a home Monday night following a house fire in Chesterfield. One child suffered smoke inhalation but fire officials say the youngster will be OK.

Following reports of a structure fire, emergency responders were called to the 2000 block of Willis Road in Chesterfield just before 6:40 p.m. Everyone in the home had already self-evacuated before fire crews arrived, according to officials.

A family of five is without a home Monday night following a house fire in Chesterfield. One child suffered smoke inhalation but fire officials say the child is expected to be OK. (Photo: Sierra Fox)

8News reporter Sierra Fox says “crews responded to the scene and found the home ‘well involved in fire’ on the exterior and interior.” Chesterfield Fire crews had the blaze under control within 45 minutes.

Fire officials told 8News on scene that there is “no indication [the family] had a working smoke detector,” inside the home.

Fire crews add the fire is not suspicious in nature and has been deemed accidental.

An investigation is underway. Officials believe, however, that the fire started on the second floor.

