Family displaced after Saturday night house fire in Chesterfield

Crews are fighting a house fire in Chesterfield on Windsor Road Saturday night. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family has been displaced after a Saturday night house fire in Chesterfield that officials believe may have been caused by lightning.

The Chesterfield Fire Department said they received a call for a structure fire at 12300 Windsor Road at 7: 55 p.m. on July 17. Crews were dispatched at 7:55 p.m. and the incident was marked under control at 8:54 p.m.

Kevin Moran, battalion chief, said the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike. There was an active fire in the crawl space area of the home’s electrical panel.

Moran said five adults and two children have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The department said this fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.