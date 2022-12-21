CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Find crafts, giveaways, a scavenger hunt and more at this year’s Three Kings celebration in Chesterfield County.

The celebration provides a family-friendly cultural experience for the whole community, but specifically draws members from the local immigrant Latino community, the release states.

Children’s crafts, county and nonprofit resource tables, giveaways, a scavenger hunt and more will be available for attendees. First responders will also dress up as the Three Kings for photo opportunities at the picture station. Story narration and an acting skit will take place at 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m. to educate people on the Three Kings story — a holiday celebrated worldwide in countries such as Mexico, Spain, France, Bulgaria and others.

Free pan dulce, also known as sweet bread, and Mexican hot chocolate will also be available.

The event is put on by Chesterfield County’s Citizen Information and Resources Office of Diversity and Inclusion, in partnership with the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother and St. Augustine Catholic Church. It takes place Saturday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, located at 4400 Beulah Road.