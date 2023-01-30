RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A family is reminding the public about the dangers of drinking and driving at the two-year anniversary of their daughter Jordan Barksdale’s death at the hands of a drunk driver.

Two years ago today, Staci Barksdale got the call that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter was not going to make it home.

Jordan Barksdale was hit head-on by another car — the driver, drunk and distracted.

“It’s always in my mind that she’s not here every day, so today really just is another day that marks the day that she left,” Barksdale said.

The crash that claimed Jordan’s life happened on January 30, 2021, in the 20400 block of River Road, about a mile from the Appomattox Game Club Reserve.

Jordan was driving home from Amelia County after visiting her boyfriend.

Officers say Kaelyn Stine had been drinking and was distracted by her cell phone before she crossed the double yellow line on River Road in her 2017 jeep grand Cherokee and hit Jordan’s 2007 Honda CRV head-on.

Jordan was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She was just 23 years old — remembered by her family and friends as an adventurous young woman who was taken from the world too soon.

This year Staci said she marked the day the same way she did last year.

“Last year, I got together with her girlfriends and this year I did the same. You know, and it’s nice knowing that they still think about her and miss her and want to shar their lives with her. And I feel the same way. There’s been so much that’s happened weddings, new jobs and babies and she’s missed all those young adult things.”

Stein was arrested with a blood-alcohol level of 0.215 — more than twice the legal limit. She suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was sentenced for her role in the accident in July of last year. She received seven years for aggravated involuntary manslaughter. She too was just 23 years old at the time of the fatal accident.

“She will be serving 7 years in prison because of her actions and my daughter has no life. So, if you are asking whether I think it’s fair or too much, no I don’t think it’s too much,” Barksdale said.

The Chesterfield Police Department launched its new “In Memory Of” campaign to encourage safe driving in March of last year. The effort encourages drivers to slow down, drive sober and put the phone down in memory of deadly crash victims. Jordan’s mother doing her own video in her daughters name last year, which can be watched here.