CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of a Chesterfield community are urging drivers to stop speeding in their neighborhood following the serious injury of one family’s pet.

Ayshia Myers and her family told 8News that on Saturday, Feb. 4, their 8-year-old pit bull, Philly, was hit by a car and left bruised and bloody on Blossomwood Road.

“So this is where he was hit,” Myers said. “We’re thinking that he was possibly crossing over and got hit since a majority of his injuries were on one side.”

According to Myers, Philly suffered from swelling, tissue damage and bruising to his body as a result of the incident. She says she believes speeding was to blame after a piece of a vehicle bumper was found at the scene and reckless drivers are a common sight in her neighborhood.

(Photo courtesy of Ayshia Myers)

“I’ve had a dog hit, we’ve almost had children hit. We’ve seen multiple accidents where they run off the road,” said one of Myers’ neighbors, Rod Young.

Young has been a resident of the area for 27 years. He says he has seen drivers travel through the area at speeds doubling the 25 mph speed limit.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, there were 91 speeding-related tickets and warnings issued in the area in 2022. Several of those were for drivers going more than 20 mph over the speed limit.

“Eventually somebody is going to get killed. Sooner or later it’s going to happen,” Myers said.

Both Myers and Young say they are hoping people will drive more carefully in the future.

“I know some people are going to say, ‘oh well, it’s just an animal’ or ‘it’s just a dog,’ they don’t have to stop,” Myers said. “And you may be right but what if that was just a child, or just a person, or just a mom.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department encourages residents to contact them if they have any traffic concerns. More information is available on their website.