CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of three is without a home Thursday morning after a fire tore through their house in Chesterfield County.

According to Chesterfield Fire & EMS officials, crews arrived at the home — located on the 9000 block of South Boones Trail Road — around 3:43 a.m. Once on the scene, crews found a heavy fire coming from the second floor.

The fire was marked under control at 4:05 a.m.

According to a spokesperson with Chesterfield Fire, the fire began in an attached shed before making its way up to the second floor and attic. The family was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

Three adults and a dog were able to safely escape, and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. They had all evacuated the building before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.