CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of four has been displaced from their single-family Chesterfield County home after a Sunday evening fire, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a house fire on the 3400 block of South Street.

First responders told 8News that the residence suffered damage due to the blaze and that the Red Cross was assisting the family.

