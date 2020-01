CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police has shut down part of Hull Street Road due to a fatal accident Sunday morning.

Police said the accident involved a pedestrian.

Hull Street Road between Turner Road and Pocoshock Boulevard is closed on the westbound side. Side streets connecting to Access Road are closed, police said. Ony one eastbound lane is open.

Information is limited at this time. An 8News crew is heading to the scene.

Traffic Alert: Hull Street Road between Turner Road and Pocoshock Blvd is closed on the west bound side due to a fatal crash w/ a pedestrian. Side streets connecting to Access Rd are closed. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/LROzWI1hG5 — Lt Don Story (@LtDonStory) January 12, 2020

