Fatal crash Monday morning in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police reported a fatal crash on Monday morning around 9 a.m. in Chesterfield at the intersection of Hicks Road and Foxberry Drive.

Police say an adult male was traveling north on Hicks Road in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when the vehicle crossed the road’s center line and struck a tree head on. The driver died as a result of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

