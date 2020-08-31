CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police reported a fatal crash on Monday morning around 9 a.m. in Chesterfield at the intersection of Hicks Road and Foxberry Drive.
Police say an adult male was traveling north on Hicks Road in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when the vehicle crossed the road’s center line and struck a tree head on. The driver died as a result of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Hanover County votes on three finalists for new school names, poll open through Thursday
- Fatal crash Monday morning in Chesterfield
- StormTracker 8: Showers and cooler for the next two days
- Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
- Chesterfield police arrest three suspects involved in a January homicide