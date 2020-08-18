Fatal stabbing investigation underway in Chesterfield

Police in Chesterfield is investigating after a man was stabbed and killed in Ettrick Monday night.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed in Ettrick Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 3200 block of Main Street just before 6 p.m. and found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers have since cleared the scene but say they have identified a person of interest in the fatal slaying.

Police are pursuing leads at this time and say there is no threat to the public.

