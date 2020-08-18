CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed in Ettrick Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to the 3200 block of Main Street just before 6 p.m. and found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Officers have since cleared the scene but say they have identified a person of interest in the fatal slaying.
Police are pursuing leads at this time and say there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Fatal stabbing investigation underway in Chesterfield
- 2 men charged in ’02 killing of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
- Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
- Police: Missing 86-year-old Henrico man found safe
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls lawmakers back to Capitol Hill in effort to rescue USPS