The military veteran said his home is a total loss

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A father and his two young kids are left without a place to live after their house went up in flames Thursday.

Chesterfield fire crews arrived at the residence on West Dogwood Avenue in the Somerset community around 2 p.m. March 10. When crews arrived they said they found the home partially on fire, with flames scorching through the roof.

Over 24 hours later, 8News captured aerial footage of the damage and destruction the fire left. The footage shows viewers a look right through the structure, as the home no longer has a roof.

The owner of the house, Kyle Kovalenko, has two young children: a son, and a daughter.

Kovalenko said he was at work when he received a phone call from Chesterfield’s fire chief, who broke the news that his home was on fire.

His first thought was checking on his children, who also weren’t home at the time. He then headed home to face the fire.

“Once I got on site and realized exactly what the damage was, it was a little bit more than what I thought it was going to be,” Kovalenko said.

Kovalenko said he has lived at the house with his children for almost four years. He said it was his first home after he retired from the military.

“It’s devastating. It’s everything I’ve ever had. Every award, every decoration, all my kid’s photos, you name it. Everything’s gone,” Kovalenko said.

A day later, black charred belongings are scattered throughout the house with smoke damage and water still dripping from the roof.

Damage to the inside dining area of the house

Damage to the stairwell

Damage to inside dining area

Damage to roof, looking up from stairwell

Damage to roof of house

On the second floor, even his daughter and son’s room is destroyed.

When the fire started, crackling could be heard by those nearby.

Claire Kolp is Kovalenko’s neighbor. Kolp told 8News she had come home from getting an oil change and saw a ‘fireball’ in Kovalenko’s attic.

“I could feel the heat from across the street where I’m standing,” Kolp said. “It was a really big fireball.”

Kolp said she tried to knock on the door but no one answered.

While the heavy flames tore through the structure, crews quickly worked to put out the blaze.

According to Kovalenko, Chesterfield’s fire chief told him the fire started from an exhaust fan in the bathroom. He called his home “a total loss.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

“It’s going to be rough for a while trying to recover. But I’ll be fine,” Kovalenko said. “I got plenty of friends and support from everyone else in the community. I’ll be okay.”

Harrowgate Elementary School has begun collecting donations for the family. Other community members have also been donating to help the family through an online platform.