Chesterfield Police are investigating an incident they say appears to involve an adult suicide following the accidental death of a child.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – An 18-month-old boy is dead after his father left him in a car in Chesterfield.

The father was found dead after expressing suicidal thoughts over what has now been determined an accidental death.

