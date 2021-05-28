Father, son duo wins millions on scratcher lottery ticket in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A $5 million scratch-off lottery ticket was right under the nose of everyone in Chesterfield County. The two to win the big prize? A father and son with the same name and apparently two times the luck.

Kirt Martin, Sr., and Kirt Martin, Jr., won $5 million on a 50x the Money game ticket. According to a release from Virginia lottery, the Martins play the lottery together regularly and had scratched off several winners before buying the grand prize winning ticket.

“We were just as happy as can be,” Kirt Martin, Jr., told Lottery officials. “I gave him a big old hug!”

The scratcher came from the Food Lion at 9801 Chester Road in Chester. They both live near the area and headed back to the store on Friday to receive a giant check for their winnings.

The Virginia Lottery offered them the chance to take cash or 30 years of spread out payments. The Martins opted for the one time cash payment of $3,008,434 before taxes.

This is the second $5 million prize claimed on a 50x the Money ticket, there is only one grand prize ticket left in circulation. Virginia Lottery says the odds of finding the third ticket are 1 in 1,795,200.