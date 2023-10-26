CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man who was convicted of murdering his own son earlier this year will learn his fate Thursday in a Chesterfield courtroom.

Kassceen Weaver, 51, was arrested in 2021 after the body of his son three-year-old son, Adon Weaver, was found in a freezer at the family’s home on Lookout Point Circle.

Weaver — a former University of Richmond basketball star — was found guilty of homicide, concealing a dead body, and child abuse or neglect. A jury convicted Weaver of those multiple crimes in July 2023.

Officials believed that Adon’s body had been in the freezer for over two years before it was found. An autopsy report presented evidence that showed that Adon had died from blunt force trauma and found two short fractures on the child’s skull and fractured ribs.

Weaver’s estranged wife, Dina, was also charged in connection to Adon’s death, but those charges were dropped after he was charged with abusing her in April.

Weaver is now facing up to 55 years in prison. His hearing starts at 1 p.m.

