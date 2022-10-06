CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI has joined the Chesterfield County Police Department in searching for a suspect wanted for an armed bank robbery in North Chesterfield.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, an armed suspect — now identified by the FBI as the “Dapper Dan Bandit” — robbed the First Community Bank located at 11400 Midlothian Turnpike.

According to authorities, the suspect displayed an all-black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money in specific denominations from the victim teller before placing the stolen money in his pockets. He then returned his firearm to his waistband and walked out of the bank.

(Photos courtesy of the FBI)

The suspect is described as a White man with brown hair. Authorities estimate he is between 40 to 50 years of age, around 5-foot 8-inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray flat cap, a light-colored dress shirt, a dark blue blazer, khaki pants, white socks and brown square-toed dress shoes. His face was covered with sunglasses, a white medical-style mask and black “mechanics” gloves with white lettering.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Richmond FBI Office at 804-261-1044 or submit an online tip here.