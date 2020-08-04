Fee waived for vegetative debris in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County is waiving vegetative debris fees at both the Northern and Southern Area Convenience Centers through Sunday, Aug. 9. According to a press release, the fee is waived this week to give residents time to cleanup from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Chesterfield County asks that residents use the following guidelines:

No vegetative debris larger than 16 inches in diameter or 8 feet long

Bagged leaves and bagged or loose wood chips are to be disposed of in the municipal solid waste containers at the convenience centers

Specific areas within the convenience centers are designated for vegetative debris

Both convenience centers will operate at normal business hours. The Northern Area Convenience Center is open Friday through Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Southern Area Convenience Area is open Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.