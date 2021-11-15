Fight sends Meadowbrook High School into 30-minute lockdown

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to Chesterfield County Public Schools, students at Meadowbrook High School were on lockdown and then dismissed in a modified fashion following a fight.

This incident comes after over a dozen teens were involved with a fight at the school in September.

A representative with the school district said that a small group of students got into a fight in the hallway towards the end of the school day.

The lockdown lasted 30 minutes and administrators used that time to clear the fight.

Dismissal was modified for bus riders.

A note from the school district to families said, the students not involved in the fight did not let the incident be a distraction to the school day and that their actions were appreciated.