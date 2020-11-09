Final group of Chesterfield students returns to classroom this week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The fourth and final cohort of Chesterfield County students heads back to the classroom this week.

The group, made of middle and high schoolers, will be separated in two groups by last name. Students with names in the first half of the alphabet (A-K) will attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday. The second group (L-Z) will meet on Thursday and Fridays.

Students will attend virtually on Wednesday.

Families also had the decision to keep their kids in virtual classes.

A group of teachers have expressed their concern with the return back.

According to a recent survey, conducted by the Chesterfield Education Association, of nearly 900 Chesterfield Schools staff members, a majority feel ‘uneasy’ about more students heading back to the classroom.

“The district is willfully ignoring the thoughts and feelings of their staff members,” Emma Clarke, a teacher at Falling Creek Middle School said. “The district chose not to collect this type of date themselves. They did not ask us if we felt safe, they did not ask us if we felt prepared. They didn’t ask because they didn’t want to know.”

The district has responded saying in part: ‘We are working directly with employees to reiterate our commitment to a safe and working learning environment.“

Students returning to in-person learning will be required to wear a face mask on school buses in and in class.

The district is also asking families to conduct health checks at home before leaving for school.

Click here for a closer look at the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Latest updates from Chesterfield County Public Schools