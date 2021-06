Students and staff were forced to evacuate Midlothian Middle School Tuesday afternoon after a small amount of smoke triggered an alarm, according to the Chesterfield County Fire Department. (Photo: 8News photographer Paul Nevadomski)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students and staff were forced to evacuate Midlothian Middle School Tuesday afternoon after a small amount of smoke triggered an alarm, according to the Chesterfield Fire & EMS.

The department said there was no fire, just a small amount of smoke that “dissipated quickly.”

They said all units cleared the school and the fire chief was cleared before he arrived.