CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of two children and two adults have been forced from their home after a fire at the Timbers Apartments in Bon Air on Saturday morning.

At around 9:00 a.m., emergency responders received a call for a structure fire on the 2000 block of Timbers Hill Road. Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services units arrived at the scene shortly after.

Upon their arrival, firefighters identified a three-story apartment building emitting smoke. First responders entered the building and observed light smoke flooding the hallways. Firefighters identified a burning mattress as the source of the smoke.

(Photo: Ben Parsons, 8News)

(Photo: Howie Williams, 8News)

All occupants of the building were evacuated without incident or injury. Two cats remained inside the building. One cat was recovered and returned to the owners, the other is believed to have run away.

The fire was only confined to one apartment and the forced-out family is being assisted by family.

Fire Marshals have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.