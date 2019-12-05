Fire at Chesterfield salon closes shopping center

A fire that broke out inside a Chesterfield County salon will likely force all other businesses in the strip mall to close Thursday.

Crews were called to Mass Flow Beauty Salon in Meadowdale Plaza shortly before 9 a.m. and found a small fire in the rear of the salon. Smoke, however, spread to adjacent businesses — including a laundromat, cleaners and Papa Johns.

An official told 8News that it’s likely all seven businesses nested in the shopping center will be closed Thursday.

There were no reported injuries to any civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: