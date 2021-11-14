Fire at vacant home in Chesterfield prompts response from several county fire crews

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several crews with the Chesterfield Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to the 9300 block of Graves Road shortly before 4 p.m. and found a home fully engulfed in flames.

It took crews almost an hour before getting the fire under control. Chesterfield Fire and EMS says the property owner was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

