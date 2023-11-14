CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire crews are continuing to investigate after a fire that broke out at the Kroger in Ivymont Square Shopping Center.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, firefighters were called to the Kroger in the 14100 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a reported structure fire.

Upon their arrival, crews saw the fire was contained to one exterior side of the building. There were some employees inside who were briefly evacuated, according to authorities.

The fire was marked under control around 5 a.m.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

“Some smoke did get into the building, but no fire,” a spokesperson with the department told 8News. “At last check, crews were just working to clear the smoke out. The store was not open at the time.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.