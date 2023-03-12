CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A home under construction near Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County sustained “significant damage” from a fire late Saturday night.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, units responded to a home under construction on the 9100 block of Woodpecker Road just before 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 for a report of a fire.

The department said the house sustained significant damage, though no one was injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal.