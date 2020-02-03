2 people displaced, dog rescued after 2-alarm blaze in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are without a home following a house fire in Midlothian, which drew a heavy response from first responders in Chesterfield.

Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze in the 4400 block of Fountain View Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday. Arriving crews encountered a multi-story home with heavy fire and smoke showing.

Fountain View Dr 2-alarm (photo credits to Dave Tesh and Dave Johnston) pic.twitter.com/WNtudV19qH — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) February 3, 2020

Officials at the scene told 8News the homeowner was out on his boat and as he was returning, saw flames visible from the back of the house.

No one was home at the time, officials added. The homeowner was able to rescue his dog as a result of the fire breaking out on the second floor.

The fire was placed under control just before 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

