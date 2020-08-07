Fire crews help evacuate residents from flooded Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire & EMS crews have responded to the Cloverleaf Lake Townhouse apartments to help evacuate some residents after multiple units became flooded.
A tweet from Chesterfield Fire sent just after 8 p.m. read, “CFEMS on scene at 6900 block of Starview Ct with a working scuba rescue incident. Multiple apartments flooded. Units checking for subjects needing to be evacuated.”
An 8News photojournalist said the front entrance of the apartment complex is flooded.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
