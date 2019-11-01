Fire crews respond to Chesterfield home struck by lightning

A Chesterfield home was struck by lightning amid the severe storms impacting the Central Virginia area Halloween night.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS confirmed to 8News a house, located in the 7000 block of Spring Trace Terrace was struck by lightning Thursday night.

Emergency crews initially responded to the area following reports of a structure fire just before 9:15 p.m.

Crews searching for fire discovered the home had been struck by lightning.

There is no active fire at this time. No one was injured.

