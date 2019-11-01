Closings
John Tyler Community College

Fire crews respond to Chesterfield home struck by lightning

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

A Chesterfield home was struck by lightning amid the severe storms impacting the Central Virginia area Halloween night.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS confirmed to 8News a house, located in the 7000 block of Spring Trace Terrace was struck by lightning Thursday night.

Emergency crews initially responded to the area following reports of a structure fire just before 9:15 p.m.

Crews searching for fire discovered the home had been struck by lightning.

There is no active fire at this time. No one was injured.

Stay with 8news for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events