CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the North Chesterfield area on Tuesday.

In the early evening on Tuesday, Nov. 28, crews responded to the 200 block of Northfield Lane for a reported house fire.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Chesterfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Northfield Lane. (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

According to officials, everyone in the home was able to get out safely.