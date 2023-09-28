CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a manufacturing facility in the Chester area of Chesterfield County.

The scene is at Blueprint Automation’s facility on the 16000 block of Innovation Drive, crews responded just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. Blueprint Automation is a company which manufactures packaging machines.



Photo: Tyler Englander, 8News

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, fire is coming from the roof of the building.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.