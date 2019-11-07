Woman helps elderly father escape Chesterfield County house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house in Chesterfield County was damaged in a fire Thursday morning.

Crews got the call for the house fire, located on Hickory Road, at about 11:15 a.m. It took them about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Two people — a woman and her elderly father — were inside when the fire started, but were able to safely escape, officials said. The Red Cross is now helping them.

Crews determined the fire began in the basement of the home. The bottom floor received the most damage, and the rest of the house received smoke damage, officials said. At this time, it’s unclear what started the fire.

Petersburg Fire also helped battle the blaze, as the home is near the city line.

