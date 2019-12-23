Fire damages Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County home in the 8500 block of Glen Royal Drive was partially damaged in a fire Monday that started from a gas fire place, according to officials.

Photos show damage to the home’s exterior and back deck and 8News was told that three people were inside at the time of the fire but that they were able to get out safely.

Chesterfield fire told 8News that the fire has not displaced the homeowner.

