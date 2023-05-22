CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been displaced from their home and two Chesterfield businesses are damaged after a Monday evening fire.

At around 7:05 p.m. on Monday, May 22, a call was placed to Chesterfield Fire for a fire on the 7200 block of Route 1. When fire crews arrived on scene five minutes later, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of a two-story building.

The fire on both floors was under control in about half an hour.

No one was injured, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Two businesses were damaged, including the restaurant and market 301 Seafood.

An apartment above 301 Seafood was also damaged in the fire. The occupant of that apartment is now displaced.

Crews stayed on scene to make sure no smaller, hidden fires remained in the building.