CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire in a Chesterfield neighborhood fully engulfed a garage, as well as an RV parked nearby.

According to Steve Wetzler, a witness at the scene, the fire started around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Valencia Road and Newbys Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

“I was sitting by the dog at my desk and we heard a loud boom. We both jumped up. I thought we were having an earthquake,” Wetzler said. “I went outside and you could see the flames billowing.”

Wetzler said he saw an RV on fire, and that a school bus was dropping children off nearby at the time of the incident. The scene is just a few blocks away from Jacobs Road Elementary School.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, a garage was fully engulfed in flames, but the fire is now under control.