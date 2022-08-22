CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire engulfed a home in the Windsor Hills area of Chesterfield overnight, causing massive destruction to the home.

According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, the blaze was marked as a “working incident” at 11:26 p.m. The roof of the home located in the 15800 block of Meridian Drive was almost completely destroyed by the fire, and the fire department said the house incurred major damage from the incident.

The fire department fought the blaze for more than 30 minutes before it was marked under control at 12:12 a.m.

The Chesterfield Fire Department is working on getting additional details about the fire, and any possible injuries- stay with 8News for updates.